Nominations Open For Koforidua Technical University SRC Awards 2018

The 3rd Edition of the KOFORIDUA TECH. UNI. SRC AWARDS 2018 comes off this semester to crown the 2018/2019 academic year.



Koforidua Technical University SRC Awards (KTU SRC AWARDS) is an annual award scheme that recognises and celebrates deserving students and corporate organisations for their contributions to the SRC, students of the university and the country as a whole.



The awards are based on achievements for the 12 months, from 1st January to 31st December in the year preceding the nominations.



The theme for 2018 KTU SRC AWARDS is – ‘EMPOWERING TOMORROW’S LEADERS TODAY.’



An academy for the awards has been set up. This academy is responsible for the opening of nominations, interviewing and vetting of nominees, short listing of nominees and supervising voting to determine award winners.



The Academy is made up of reputable members of the university community.



PICK NOMINATION FORM AT SRC OFFICE OR CALL 0540310129 / 0277185336 NOW.



NOMINATIONS END ON 30TH APRIL 2018.



THIS YEAR, THE COMPETITIVE CATEGORIES FOR THE AWARDS INCLUDE:



1) MOST INFLUENTIAL STUDENT

2) STUDENT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

3) STUDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR

4) PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (MALE / FAMALE)

5) MALE SPORTS PERSONALITY

6) FEMALE SPORTS PERSONALITY

7) MOST POPULAR STUDENT (MALE / FEMALE)



8) ENTERTAINING STUDENT OF THE YEAR (MALE/FEMALE)

9) BEST EVENT CREW ON CAMPUS



10) BEST DJ ON CAMPUS

11) HOSTEL OF THE YEAR



12) MOST FASHIONABLE STUDENT (MALE/FEMALE)



13) STUDENT ACTIVIST



14) STUDENT MC OF THE YEAR



15) STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR



16) BEST FACULTY OF THE YEAR



NON-COMPETITIVE CATEGORIES (NON-VOTING CATEGORIES)



1) EXTRAORDINARY STUDENT VOLUNTEER (SRC MEMBERS ONLY)



2) MOST INNOVATIVE STUDENT OF THE YEAR



3) STUDENT LEADER OF THE YEAR



4) OVERALL BEST STUDENT OF THE YEAR



5) BEST STUDENT WRITER / AUTHOR



#KTUSRCAWARDS18



The 3rd edition of the Koforidua Technical University SRC Awards (KTU SRC AWARDS) will be held on 12TH MAY, 2018 @ EASTERN PREMIER HOTEL IN KOFORIDUA.



The event is being organized by Lumen Entertainment Ghana.



Follow Our Social Media handles for more Update; @KTUSRCAWARDS on all platforms.