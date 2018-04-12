 
 

Moesha Replies Critics
 
12-Apr-2018  
Actress Moesha Boduong has replied Ghanaians condemning her for comments she made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

She suggested that Ghana’s economy is so bad that women are compelled to have sexual affairs with men just to survive; a comment that has been widely condemned.(Click to read

In response to her critics, she posted the picture below
 





 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

