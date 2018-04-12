Don't Blame Economy, Spend Within Your Means - Edem Slams Moesha

Related Stories Rapper Denning Edem Hotor, who performs under the name Edem, has thrown subliminal shots at under fire actress, Moesha Buoduong.



The 'Gbevu' crooner, who waded into the ongoing debate on social media over the recent controversial interview by Moesha on CNN, said the economy should not be blamed for people's decision to live their lives in high standards.



In the interview on the show, ''Sex & Love Around the World', Miss Buodong stated that; “[in] Ghana, our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can't make enough money as a woman here."



"When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money,....."



"He expects me to be loyal and just to date him only and give him sex when he wants.You can't say no.You have to give him what he wants otherwise he is going to think you are cheating on him, "



Reacting to the claims, Edem, said people who do not live within their means are those who eventually engage in other vices to cover their expensive lifestyle.



He tweeted;



Spend within your means...Cut your coat below ur size ..If u can’t take a taxi take trotro..If u can’t buy papaye buy Amalia waakye..N stop telling us Economy!! Any body wether man or woman wey want things ihn pocket no fit hold ..would eventually bend their rules



I am still not able to connect Economy to something consensual because what’s the yard stick for enough..Nobody ever really thinks they have enough