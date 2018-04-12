Moesha's 'Sex To Survive' Comment...I'm Burying My Face In Shame – Eazzy

Related Stories Ghanaian musician Mildred Ashong known in showbiz as Eazzy has criticised Actress Moesha Boduong for stating in an interview with the CNN that Ghanaian women sleep with men - even if they're married - for survival.



According to Eazzy, the comment by Moesha is “an insult to all hardworking girls and independent women”.



Contrary to the claims by the actress, Eazzy pointed out that: “We don’t have an economy that makes it okay to sleep with men because they will pay your rent and take care of your financial needs”. She feels it was a “shame” for Moesha to “sell Ghanaian women this shallow and materialistic” as it does not portray the real attributes of Ghanaian women who are raised with “good morals to work hard towards a decent future, to support our men and take care of our families and children”.



Moesha had told the CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that: “[In] Ghana, our economy is in such a way that you just need someone to take care of you.



“You can’t make enough money as a woman here because even if you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years.”



Christiane Amanpour: Are you basically telling me that you have sex with this guy essentially to pay your rent?



Moesha Boduong: Because he can afford to take care of you, he takes care of me, my financial stuff: my apartment, my car, my rent, everything.



In return, she said: “He expects me to be loyal and just to date him only and give him sex when he wants it”.



Christiane Amanpour: And what if you say no one day, he turns up at your house and you got a headache?



Moesha Boduong: You can’t say no, you have to give him what he wants.



Christiane Amanpour: And what if you don’t want it [sex] that day?



Moesha Boduong: He’s going to think you’re cheating on him.



Christiane Amanpour: And does your man have more mistresses?



Moesha Boduong: Yes







