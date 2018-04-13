Moesha Deletes Controversial Video From Instagram Page

Related Stories Ghanaian self-acclaimed actress and professional escort, Moesha Boduong who is currently trending on the internet for her controversial interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour has deleted the video from her Instagram page.



Moesha Boduong who rose to fame due to her nudity brand admitted in the interview that she ‘bonks’ a married man to make a living due to the harsh economic situation in Ghana.



Moesha Boduong unable to stand the heat from her critics has deleted the video from her Instagram page according to a thorough check by Ghanacelebrities.com on her Instagram page.



“In Ghana, our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will get money to pay?”