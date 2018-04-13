Daddy Lumba Suing ‘Lumba Jnr’ Not Fair – Mark Okraku Mantey

Related Stories The Program’s Director of Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey, has expressed disappointment in celebrated highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, for suing musician, Anokye Supremo for impersonation.



Mr. Mantey thinks Daddy Lumba did not have to go to court for the matter to be solved because he could have done so amicably without publicity.



Not long ago, Lumba filed a lawsuit at an Accra High Court against Kwame Anokye for professing to be his son and impersonating him to get gifts from people.



Lumba said since the name ‘Daddy Lumba’ was exclusively associated to him within the music industry, the defendant’s imitation and misrepresentation has affected his reputation, business and goodwill and the brand as a whole.



“He has changed the name already. So what’s the issue? If you want to kill an ant in your house, do you contact engineers to bring a caterpillar to kill it? Earth moving equipment to kill an ant like this is not fair. I don’t think he’s made money. At a point when he looks up to you… call him and talk to him…” Mark held.



According to Mark, he couldn’t fathom why Daddy Lumba would carry the issue that far when he [Daddy Lumba] is also a victim when it comes to stepping on others’ toes in the entertainment industry.



“Let’s assume that Shatta Wale did a quarter of what Lumba did. Media will always sleep on it because some people are untouchable. He has stepped on a lot of toes and I’m wondering why he hasn’t been taken to court. We give it to God…”



“A lot of people are taking the industry for granted. Some of you know the things he does and wouldn’t talk about it but if Sarkodie and all the others do it, you wouldn’t say it…”



“I have issues with him where when you call him to come and perform he can even diss you…” Mark Okraku maintained.