Poor Ghanaian Men Don't Cheat, Only The Rich Does - Fisherman

Related Stories The flight of CNN's Christiane Amanpour touched the grounds of Ghana last year, and she hosted two Ghanaians on her 'Sex and Love Around the World'.



The episodes in Ghana took her to James Town, a fishing community where she spoke to a young man believed to be in his mid-forties on 'Is cheating a rich man's game?".



To the young man who doubles as a footballer and fisherman, he believes only rich men can afford to have mistress' aside their wives because they have the means.



"I don't cheat on my wife because I'm poor", he answered, when quizzed whether he cheats on his wife or not.



His answer which was rather interesting made Mrs. Amanpour probe further about the relationship between ‘money and infidelity’



“So this is rather interesting, you did say that you don’t cheat because you are a poor person, would you say that the people who cheat are mostly the rich people who can afford to have a wife and a mistress and a girlfriend”, she asked.



“Because of their money, when you are rich you can decide to choose any woman you want, but I am a poor person I have to stay with one lady”, he said.



Background



Self-acclaimed celebrity, Moesha Boduong, has told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Ghana’s economy is so bad to the extent that women are compelled to have sexual affairs with men just to survive.



“[In] Ghana, our economy is in such a way that you just need someone to take care of you.



“You can’t make enough money as a woman here because even if you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years,” she told Amanpour in an interview.



Christiane Amanpour: Are you basically telling me that you have sex with this guy essentially to pay your rent?



Moesha Boduong: Because he can afford to take care of you, he takes care of me, my financial stuff: my apartment, my car, my rent, everything.



In return, she said: “He expects me to be loyal and just to date him only and give him sex when he wants it”.



Christiane Amanpour: And what if you say no one day, he turns up at your house and you got a headache?



Moesha Boduong: You can’t say no, you have to give him what he wants.



Christiane Amanpour: And what if you don’t want it [sex] that day?



Moesha Boduong: He’s going to think you’re cheating on him.



Christiane Amanpour: And does your man have more mistresses?



Moesha Boduong: Yes