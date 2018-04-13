Love Has To Be Shared - Businesswoman To Christiane Amanpour

Related Stories For those in polygamous relationships, the issue of cheating and jealousy usually becomes a topic of concern as to how two women could love a man equally and not have jealous fights here and there or how a man even with two wives would not cheat on them.



This is one of the topics that CNN’s Christiane Amanpour discussed on her famous program Sex and Love Around the World.



CNN’s Christiane Amanpour touched down on the shores of Ghana to find out peoples understanding of sex and love and this search for answers took her to James Town, a fishing community in Accra where she met a businesswoman who is married to a man who already has a wife.



According to the businesswoman, for those in polygamous relationships, cheating does not necessarily become an issue as it rarely happens. She said even though it is impossible to stop men from cheating, it becomes easier to stop cheating when there is another woman in the union.



“A lot of men cheat but not all men cheat, mine doesn’t cheat because officially we are two wives, I am the second wife and with two wives what is the need to cheat”?



When asked if she ever gets jealous the woman answered that love is love, and she was never jealous of her rival because love has to be shared.



Christiane Amanpour: “were you jealous of her’?



Woman: “Not as such”



Christiane Amanpour: “What about love, what about happiness, fulfilment?



Woman: “Love is love. As love means in your country, love means the same in our country. But sometimes the man will be with more than one wife so the love has to be shared”.