Moesha Is A Known Prostitute– Counsellor Lutterodt

"Ghana I don't know why you are angry with Moesha she is a known prostitute now,"; the words of Counselor, George Cyril Lutterodt in his response to the ongoing hullabaloo surrounding Moesha Bodyong and her CNN comments.



Known for being blunt with his opinions, the controversial counselor said Moesha’s confessions on CNN did not come as a surprise to him as she has made such claims on Delay’s Show before and has not failed to exhibit herself as a ‘prostitute’ in her doings.



“If Moesha has come out to tell everybody that she is a prostitute, this is not the first time. On Delay’s Show she made the same assertion, there was a time she said if someone sleeps with her husband she does not care, so she has carved a life for herself,” he said.



He argued that the actress is being attacked for her comments because she is at the moment without a child, explaining that, there are others who practice the same lifestyle as her and have children out of it and so they do not get verbally beaten up like Moesha is at the moment.



“Moesha is in trouble because she has not given birth to any child for us. There are other people who are equally doing the same thing she is doing. The competition between our frontiers, what we call the celebrities who are up there or are out there, some of them or most of them are ‘Born1, Born2, Born3’ and this is as a result of having sexual intercourse whiles you are not married,” he noted.



“So if prostitution is an act of sex in exchange for money while you are not married then how many types of Moesha Boduongs do we have in the system,” he quizzed.



In an attempt to analyze the now viral video, counsellor Lutterodt observed that, “The woman interviewing Moesha was very sad, when Moesha said that even when she has a headache you have to give in so that your key will not be taken away from you or so that you can still keep your apartment.”



Moesha Boduong in an interview on CNN's Amanpour show revealed that the state of the Ghanaian economy pushed individuals to rely on others for financials support adding that, women were largely victims of the harsh economic system because making a few cedis in Ghana was an almost impossible situation.



“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can't make enough money as a woman here. When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money," she said.



She added that in exchange for the money she receives from her lover/benefactor, she is expected to stay loyal to him and yield to his sexual desires whenever he demands.



“He can afford to take care of you. He takes care of me, my financial stuff, my apartment, my car, my rent, everything. He expects me to be loyal and just to date him only and give him sex when he wants. You can't say no. You have to give him what he wants otherwise he is going to think you are cheating on him," she explained.



