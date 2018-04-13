Vgmas 2018: It Will Be Suicidal For Captain Planet Not To Win An Award

Related Stories On Saturday April 14, 2018,the Accra International Conference Center will be the centre of attraction as it’s host this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Sponsored by telecommunication giants Vodafone,the Ghana Music Awards is an award scheme designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry.



Ironically,If the organizers of the most prestigious award scheme in Ghana Charter House will apply the true meaning of the Ghana Music awards, then one artiste who deserves at least two awards in this year’s edition is celebrated Hip-life/Hip-pop artiste Captain Planet.



Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey aka Captain Planet, is the leader of celebrated Hip-life/hip-pop group 4X4 with hit songs like ‘Siklitele’ and ‘Waist & Power”.



In the year under review,Captain Planet took the music scene by storm with his hit song ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’



The controversial 'Obi Agyi Obi girl' song talks about the painful experience of having one’s partner snatched and in the same vein, how pleasant and exciting it is when you’re the one doing the snatching-- it's undoubtedly one of the biggest hit songs for 2017.



In the Ghanaian music industry, one frenetic tasks that has militated against the industry for quite a long time is an artiste going Solo from a group to make a hit with his/her song or album.



Names like Choirmaster (Praye),Wutah Kobby,Afriyie(Wutah), late Ronnie Coaches,Bright(But Bak) and Promzy(VIP) are some of the numerous artistes who went solo after breaking up from their respective groups.



Though these artistes made hit songs whiles with their groups, they weren’t able to emulate that enviable impact they made after going solo .



Ever since 4X4 comprising of Captain Planet together with Abortion now Coded, who were later joined by Fresh Prince announced their presence in the music scene in 2000,they carved a niche for themselves as game changers— as they are reputed to have brought crunk music to Ghana.



But Captain Planet’s “ Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ song which features Kofi Kinataa went viral within 28days of it release and has remained on the lips of both the young and old.



At the time when Swedru-based Patapaa Amisty’s ‘One Corner’ song became a house hold ,Captain Planet replicated 4X4’s priories as game changers by changing the scene with ‘Obi Agyi Obi girl’ hit song.



Talking about performances,Captain Planet is on record as one of the artistes who played the most shows in the year under review( 2017), that is; over thirty shows.



In terms of producing quality videos, his ‘Obi Agyi Obi girl’s music video which was directed by Phamous People estimated at $64,000.00 happens be one of the well-directed and most expensive music videos to be produced in the year under review—no wonder it’s been nominated for the best video category.



Captain Planet's rising success has transcended boundaries. He is one of the few Ghanaian artistes to appear on music charts in francophone and Anglophone countries countries like Gabon, France and Nigeria.



A quite convincing supporting argument is that ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ broke unto the Beatz Fm’s African top 10 music chart show in Nigeria in 2017.



Captain Planet is also known for his humility and close ties to his roots. He has constantly exhibited a true leadership skills and persistently justified why he is regarded as the pedestal of 4X4 .



Well,Captain Planet has been nominated in five categories at this year’s prestigious awards: Namely,Song Of The Year,Music Video Of The Year,Best Collaboration Of The Year. Hiplife Song Of The Year and Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste Of The Year.



As a plausible online news Surgeon,after delving through Captain Planet’s achievements in the year under review,he really deserves his nominations—and Charterhouse wouldn’t have any tangible motive as to why the ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ hitmaker shouldn’t win at least two awards because it made waves than most of the songs released the year under review.



Below are the 5 Nominations Captain Planet’s ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ got.



1: Song Of The Year



2: Music Video Of The Year



3: Best Collaboration Of The Year



4: Hiplife Song Of The Year



5: Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste Of The Year