Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has finally showed her daughter’s face, months after delivering.



Her baby girl, Ryn, was delivered on Sunday, October 29, 2017.



The award-winning screen icon on Friday, posted some pictures on Instagram as she features on the cover of the April 2018 edition of Agoo Magazine.









Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.