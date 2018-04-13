Moesha Boduong Is The Queen Of ‘Nkwasiakeka’ In Ghana — A Plus

Related Stories Moesha Boduong truly displayed some legendary levels of stupidity on CNN when she sat down with Christiane Amanpour and so casually told the world that not only is she a certified side chick but that majority of Ghanaian women have to sleep with married women to survive our ‘ecomini’.



The issues wrong with that statement could fill an entire book but most of all, it was how Moesha was like a child being played by Christiane Amanpour to get her expected story that is most annoying of all. Moesha truly is as thick as a brick.



Musician/comedian A Plus has defended Moesha’s rights to make her comments but has also mocked her for her heartfelt stupidity.



Writing on social media, A Plus said Moesha is so dumb that she could be named a queen of stupidity.



“Dear @moeshaboduong don’t worry ok? All shall pass. It’s annoying how even those who are asking for 70 Ghana mobile money from men to buy dross and pad right now are busy insulting you. We have all gone through it. The thing you talk diɛ e be nonsense mohm. If nkwasiakeka be chieftaincy title like by now your name be; Obaahemaa ɔka Nkwasiasɛm the 1st. Ei Nana Hemaa nie!!! 👸 Nana kasa!!”



A Plus added that those claiming Moesha is lazy and not doing any work obviously are not aware how difficult it is to always be having s£x for money.