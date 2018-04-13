Moesha Is Not Entirely Wrong – Celestine Donkor

Related Stories Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has added her voice to the Moesha-CNN discussion.



According to the ‘Turning Around’ singer, the Ghanaian model and actress Moesha Boduong was not entirely wrong when she told the CNN in a recent interview that some Ghanaian women sleep with married men to make a living.



“Dear Ghana, HEAR MOESHA OUT! – She is not entirely wrong.She Represents the voice of Many Confused, Frustrated and vulnerable “MOESHA(s)’/WOMEN in our society,” she wrote on her Facebook page.



She went ahead to advise Moesha.



“Thank you for being the voice of many MOESHAS out there. But my dear, Life is not all about owning cars, houses and looking good. One day the owner of your life will come back for you… It is better to struggle here on earth and enjoy eternal life after, than to waste your beauty for vanity and burn in hell….Please Think About this!”



Moesha had told CNN’s Christiane Amanpuor in an interview that that the Ghanaian economy was so hard that some Ghanaian women (just like herself) only survived by sleeping with married men.



“In Ghana our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?,” she said.



This has engendered debates on social media and other media platforms with some raining invective on Moesha for painting a wrong picture about Ghanaian women.



Please read Celestine’s full post below:



Dear Ghana,



HEAR MOESHA OUT! – She is not entirely wrong.She Represents the voice of Many Confused, Frustrated and vulnerable “MOESHA(s)’/WOMEN in our society.



Though she was blindly and shamelessly pretending to be enjoying that “Kind” of life, I zoomed closer to her eyes and I saw in her-a woman who is hurting inside helplessly with the unrealistic desire and wish that MOST WOMEN LIKE HER WANT A BETTER AND A MORE DIGNIFYING LIFE.



Yes! A few women have been able to breakthrough these barriers and have become successful, but the truth is it wasn’t easy for them either.



Listening to Moesha critically on her interview with CNN’s Amanpour, these are few thoughts I gathered:



1. A society where fresh graduates are expected to provide evidence of 5years working experience before getting a job, will surely breed “MOESHA(s)”



A society where one has to pay two to three years advance cash down for accommodation will surely breed “MOESHA(s)”



A society where talented and intelligent women have to suffer sexual harassment in the office and offer sex for a promotion they deserve will surely breed “MOESHA(s)”



A society where even so called pastors sell expensive anointing oil, collect counseling fees and sleep with women before praying for them, will surely breed “MOESHA(s)”



A society where politicians park many cars at home like a commercial garage and refuse to help young women who desperately needs help unless they offer their bodies will surely breed “MOESHA(s)”



There are a lot of young church girls who genuinely want to live for God, but life challenges makes them helplessly reduce themselves to the MOESHA standards.



And oh

“A society where a doctor will take off oxygen and watch a baby die just because the mother couldn’t afford to pay for 533.00 Worth of oxygen to keep her child alive will surely breed many many more MOESHA (s).



Dear MOESHA,



Thank you for being the voice of many MOESHAS out there. But my dear, Life is not all about owning cars, houses and looking good. One day the owner of your life will come back for you… It is better to struggle here on earth and enjoy eternal life after, than to waste your beauty for vanity and burn in hell….Please Think About this!



Kindly share till MOESHA gets this.



