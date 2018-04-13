Moesha Boduong Spoke The Truth - John Dumelo

Related Stories Actor John Dumelo says Moesha Boduong has a point in her claim that some women in Ghana depend on men for financial support in return for sexual favours.



John Dumelo on Friday, April 13, 2018, shared a personal experience in which he said several ladies approached him for money to pay rent or school fees and were willing to offer him sex in return.



“I have been in situations where ladies have messaged me to say that ‘…I need to pay my rent or my school fees or some favour in return I’ll offer you something’…,” the celebrated actor revealed on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM.



Dumelo said in such case, he has had to turn them down and give them the needed assistance. “I told the girl that I wouldn’t do that. ‘If you want money, I’ll give you your money for your rent or whatever it is but I’m not going to give you in return for your sexual favours or anything’,” he narrated to host of the Show, Daniel Dadzie.



Social media has been on fire since Wednesday, after a video emerged of Moesha Buodong telling CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in a documentary that her motivation, just like other women in Ghana, for dating married men, is because the economy is tough.



“In Ghana, our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?”



Moesha has severely criticised for denigrating Ghanaian.



John Dumelo aligns with Moesha’s statement but departed from her generalisation that women in Ghana depend on men financially.



“What I find wrong is that she generalized it and said every woman in Ghana depends on a man financially…”



He reasoned: “Maybe what she should have said was that some women including herself, would probably have something to do with a man who would give her rent or give something of that sort in return for certain favours”.



He described the situation as a matter of “demand and supply” because there are equally men in society who also depend on women for survival, a cause he abhorred because “…you can find alternative ways of solving your problems."









