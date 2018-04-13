Gifty Anti Writes: It’s Ok To Have A Man Who Is Wealthy Enough To Cater For All Your Needs...But

Related Stories And now to my dear young ladies, it’s ok to have a man who is wealthy enough to cater for all your needs.



But, there is pride in working hard to earn your own money, irrespective of the kind of man you have.



You’ve got a rich dude? Good for you. He treats you really good? You are blessed.



However, There is pride in working hard and being able to take care of yourself financially.



My darling lady, you are not in competition with anyone. Please CUT YOUR SKIRT, BLOUSE OR DRESS ACCORDING TO THE YARDS OF FABRIC/CLOTH YOU HAVE.



DON’T EVER LIVE ABOVE YOUR MEANS. It’s not worth it. Be happy and content in your corner.



Being an empowered woman is being a wise, hardworking, financially independent and impactful woman.



My name is Oheneyere Gifty Anti, OGA, I judge not, but this is my Standpoint.