Otiko Warns 'Publicity-Hungry Actresses' As She Condemns Moesha's Comment

Related Stories The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Otiko Afisah Djaba has condemned and distanced Ghanaian women from comments made by actress Moesha Boduong on international media.



Miss Boduong in an interview on CNN’s ‘Sex and Love Around the world’ series said: “...Ghana, our economy is in such a way that you just need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here because even if you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years”



RE: MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN & SOCIAL PROTECTION CONDEMNS & DISASSOCIATES GHANAIAN WOMEN FROM MOESHA BODUONG’S INTERVIEW ON CNN





The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has monitored the comments made by Ms. Moesha Boduong, a Ghanaian actress, on CNN with dismay and dissatisfaction. We wish to dissociate Ghanaian women from the comments of Ms. Moesha Boduong. Ms. Moesha has the right to discuss her lifestyle on any platform but she does not represent the multitudes of hardworking Ghanaian women putting in 10 – 18 hours a day in the fields, markets and offices across Ghana, to put food on the table, find shelter for their children and guide their families through the turbulence of life to the extraordinary vision of “A Ghana Beyond Aid”, which is within our reach.



In the face of the giant strides that women from all walks of life in Ghana are making to assert their independence, re-discover their pride and assert their self-esteem, the sweeping generalizations made by Ms. Moesha on international prime time television have invariably done great damage to Ghanaian womanhood, apart from casting Ghanaian men as predatory, uncaring and rapacious. On behalf of Ghanaian women and men, the Ministry condemns Moesha’s statements and in particular her generalizations, which are unjustified.



Our outrage is situated in Ms. Moesha’s presumption to tar many Ghanaian women with this mercenary behavior. This was made worse by blaming her excessive, lavish lifestyle on the economy of Ghana. Ghana is a developing country but her citizens are striving hard to create an environment in which all citizens can achieve their aspirations with a measure of dignity and respect. Our economy cannot be blamed if a minute minority of Ghanaians decide to live opulent, flamboyant and amoral lifestyles without any discernible means of livelihood.



Indeed, Ghanaian women are considered the engine of growth in the informal sector because of their contributions, tenacity, creativity, sacrifice and hard work in the face of all their challenges. The various Government policies, legislation and poverty reduction interventions for females since independence to date are designed to transform their lives and protect them from various abuses. This is development in progress, as we better enforce laws to reduce inequalities and strengthen institutions for equity, access to eduction, financial and productive inclusion.



We wish to appeal to our international friends and partners, especially media organizations including CNN, to respect our structures and contact established national agencies like the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Culture and Information when they are producing programmes on Gender and Social Issues in Ghana. We have no desire to obstruct the freedom of these media organizations in their selection of subjects and resource persons, but we believe a view from the national representative body will provide a balanced story which will do justice to the subject matter.



Finally, we wish to caution publicity-hungry actresses and socialites that while it is within their right to bask in infamy and self-ridicule, they have no right to drag decent, hardworking Ghanaian women into their destructive obsession with notoriety and infamy at any price. Ghana is a respectable country with a great heritage and proud citizens. If any Ghanaian cannot lift high the flag of Ghana, the least he/she can do is not to soil the image nor smear the reputation of our motherland.



Thank you.



Signed



Otiko Afisah Djaba

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection