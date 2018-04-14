Very Pregnant Counsellor Lutterodt's Wife Surprises Him On His Birthday - VIDEO

Related Stories Wife of popular Ghanaian counselor George Lutterodt says she is not shocked by the numerous controversies that her husband mostly stirs with provocative and sometimes contentious relationships tips.



Mrs. Lutterodt admitted to being a co-conspirator of some of the controversial advice and tips given by her husband with whom she said most of the issues and the topics are discussed before he goes on air.



“There are some of them that we actually discuss before he comes on air so it doesn’t shock me like it shocks you people,” he said on 3FM Friday morning when she made a surprised visit to the studio to wish her husband happy birthday.



“He brings up a topic, like a case study, then we will brainstorm. Even though I don’t know exactly what he’s going to present, there are some words that will come out and I will react to it so when I hear it on air I’m not surprised,” she explained.



Counselor Lutterodt was in the studio of 3FM as guest to discuss the statement by Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong on CNN to the effect that the country’s economy is it favourable to women to make enough money other than depend on men.



