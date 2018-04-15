VGMA18: Full List Of Winners

Related Stories The 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Center with so much euphoria.



Ebony made history winning the Artiste of the Year, first time a woman winning such award. Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and many others won awards as well.



Here is the list of winners:



Special Awards



Traditional Artiste(s) of the Year – Amamre Folks, Music and Dance Ensemble



Instrumentalist of the Year – Dominic Quarshie



Life Achievement award – Naa Amanua Dodoo



Other Awards



Gospel of the Year



Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing



Obi Nyanime -Patience Nyarko



Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle – Winner



Efatawo – Nancee



Adom – Gifty Osei



Jehovah – Ceccy Twum



Hiphop Song of the Year



State of the Art – Teephlow



Light it up – Sarkodie



Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Authur – Winner



Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker



Dear God – B4bonah



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year



Until of Dawn – Efya



My Own – Samini – Winner



My Name – Stonebwoy



Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan



Rewind – Mzvee



Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale



Hiplife of the Year



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie – Winner



Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru



Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown



Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata



Ayoo – Shatta Wale



One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann



Afro pop Song of the Year



Ebony – Sponsor – Winner



Makoma – Adina



Oh Yeah – King Promise



Say You Love Me – Kidi



Sing My Name – Mzvee



Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx



Stonebwoy – Come from far



Highlife Song of the Year



Dream- Kumi Guitar



Bronya – Wutah



Odo – Kidi – Winner



Angela – Kuami Eugene



Ladder – Lil Win



Gospel Artiste of the Year



Patience Nyarko



Joyce Blessing



Joe Mettle – Winner



Celestine Donkor



Gifty Osei



Nance



Highlife Artiste of the Year



Wutah



Kidi



Kuami Eugene – Winner



Becca



Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year



Yaa pono



R2bees



Captain Planet



Kwesi Arthur



Sarkodie – Winner



VVIP



Songwriter of the Year



Kumi Guitar – Dream



Joe Mettle- bo noo ni



Bullet – Maame Hwe – Winner



Kofi Kinaata – Last Show



Samini – My own



Stonebwoy – My Name



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year



Ebony



MzVee



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy –Winner



Best collaboration of the year



Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni



MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix



Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey



Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer



Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over – Winner



Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl



Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash



Best Rapper of the year



Eno Barony – Fear no man



Teephlow – Phlowducation









Sarkodie – Light it up – Winner



Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper



Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper



Strongman – Transformer



Best Group of the year



VVIP



R2bees



Wutah – Winner



Best Music Video of the Year



Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)



King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)



B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)



Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)



Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) – Winner



Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)



Best Male Vocalist of the Year



Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni – Winner



King Promise – Selfish



Kidi – Odo



Kuami Eugene – Angela



Mugeez – Over



Samini – My own



Best African artiste of the year



Davido – Winner



Wizkid



Toofan



Cassper Nyovest



Nasty C



Tiwa Savage



Olamide



Record of the Year



Kumi Guitar- Dream



Samini – My own



Sarkodie – Glory



Teephlow – State of the Art – Winner



Best New Artiste of the year



King Promise



Kurl Songx



Kidi



Kuami Eugene – Winner



Magnom



Kwesi Arthur



B4bonah



Song of the Year



Sponsor – Ebony



Odo – Kidi



Angela – Kuami Eugene



Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie – Winner



One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann



Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean



Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.



My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B



Oh Yeah – King Promise



Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown



Album of the Year



Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy



Daavi – MzVee



Bonified – Ebony – Winner



Highest – Sarkodie



Artistes of the Year



Joe Mettle



Ebony – Winner



Shatta Wale



Sarkodie



Stonebwoy