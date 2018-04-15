 
 

VGMA18: Full List Of Winners
 
15-Apr-2018  
The 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Center with so much euphoria.

Ebony made history winning the Artiste of the Year, first time a woman winning such award. Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and many others won awards as well.

Here is the list of winners:

Special Awards

Traditional Artiste(s) of the Year – Amamre Folks, Music and Dance Ensemble

Instrumentalist of the Year – Dominic Quarshie

Life Achievement award – Naa Amanua Dodoo

Other Awards

Gospel of the Year

Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime -Patience Nyarko

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle – Winner

Efatawo – Nancee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

Hiphop Song of the Year

State of the Art – Teephlow

Light it up – Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Authur – Winner

Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker

Dear God – B4bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Until of Dawn – Efya

My Own – Samini – Winner

My Name – Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – Mzvee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

Hiplife of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie – Winner

Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann

Afro pop Song of the Year

Ebony – Sponsor – Winner

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

Stonebwoy – Come from far

Highlife Song of the Year

Dream- Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – Kidi – Winner

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – Lil Win

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle – Winner

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nance

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene – Winner

Becca

Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year

Yaa pono

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie – Winner

VVIP

Songwriter of the Year

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle- bo noo ni

Bullet – Maame Hwe – Winner

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My own

Stonebwoy – My Name

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Ebony

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy –Winner

Best collaboration of the year

Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni

MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix

Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey

Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over – Winner

Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl

Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash

Best Rapper of the year

Eno Barony – Fear no man

Teephlow – Phlowducation




Sarkodie – Light it up – Winner

Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper

Strongman – Transformer

Best Group of the year

VVIP

R2bees

Wutah – Winner

Best Music Video of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)

King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)

B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)

Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) – Winner

Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni – Winner

King Promise – Selfish

Kidi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My own

Best African artiste of the year

Davido – Winner

Wizkid

Toofan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Record of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream

Samini – My own

Sarkodie – Glory

Teephlow – State of the Art – Winner

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songx

Kidi

Kuami Eugene – Winner

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4bonah

Song of the Year

Sponsor – Ebony

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie – Winner

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann

Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.

My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Album of the Year

Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy

Daavi – MzVee

Bonified – Ebony – Winner

Highest – Sarkodie

Artistes of the Year

Joe Mettle

Ebony – Winner

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy
 
 
 
Source: Ghanaweb.com
 
 

