VGMA18: Full List Of Winners

The 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Center with so much euphoria.
Ebony made history winning the Artiste of the Year, first time a woman winning such award. Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and many others won awards as well.
Here is the list of winners:
Special Awards
Traditional Artiste(s) of the Year – Amamre Folks, Music and Dance Ensemble
Instrumentalist of the Year – Dominic Quarshie
Life Achievement award – Naa Amanua Dodoo
Other Awards
Gospel of the Year
Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime -Patience Nyarko
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle – Winner
Efatawo – Nancee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Hiphop Song of the Year
State of the Art – Teephlow
Light it up – Sarkodie
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Authur – Winner
Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker
Dear God – B4bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Until of Dawn – Efya
My Own – Samini – Winner
My Name – Stonebwoy
Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – Mzvee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Hiplife of the Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie – Winner
Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru
Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann
Afro pop Song of the Year
Ebony – Sponsor – Winner
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx
Stonebwoy – Come from far
Highlife Song of the Year
Dream- Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – Kidi – Winner
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Ladder – Lil Win
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Patience Nyarko
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle – Winner
Celestine Donkor
Gifty Osei
Nance
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Wutah
Kidi
Kuami Eugene – Winner
Becca
Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year
Yaa pono
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie – Winner
VVIP
Songwriter of the Year
Kumi Guitar – Dream
Joe Mettle- bo noo ni
Bullet – Maame Hwe – Winner
Kofi Kinaata – Last Show
Samini – My own
Stonebwoy – My Name
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Ebony
MzVee
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy –Winner
Best collaboration of the year
Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni
MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix
Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey
Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer
Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over – Winner
Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl
Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash
Best Rapper of the year
Eno Barony – Fear no man
Teephlow – Phlowducation
Sarkodie – Light it up – Winner
Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper
Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper
Strongman – Transformer
Best Group of the year
VVIP
R2bees
Wutah – Winner
Best Music Video of the Year
Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)
King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)
B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)
Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) – Winner
Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni – Winner
King Promise – Selfish
Kidi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My own
Best African artiste of the year
Davido – Winner
Wizkid
Toofan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Record of the Year
Kumi Guitar- Dream
Samini – My own
Sarkodie – Glory
Teephlow – State of the Art – Winner
Best New Artiste of the year
King Promise
Kurl Songx
Kidi
Kuami Eugene – Winner
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4bonah
Song of the Year
Sponsor – Ebony
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie – Winner
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Album of the Year
Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
Daavi – MzVee
Bonified – Ebony – Winner
Highest – Sarkodie
Artistes of the Year
Joe Mettle
Ebony – Winner
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
|Source: Ghanaweb.com
