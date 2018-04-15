Trending: Patapaa's Suit To The VGMAs

Related Stories This Photo of Legendary Ghanaian Musician-Patapa and Samini is A MUST SEE. Of course, you know Patapa, the leader of Pa-2-pa soldiers is not a legendary Ghanaian musician–but for his great musical efforts, we think he deserves that title.



Patapa’s suit which he seems to have borrowed from his neighbour for the 2018 VGMA has become talk of Ghana–and this photo of him and Samini kicking it is all you need to see.



Patapa is really going places–with his dressing, we mean. Source: ghanacelebrities.com