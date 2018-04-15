Deceased Artist Ebony Is First Female To Win Ghana Artist Of The Year Accolade

Related Stories Fallen Ghanaian artist Ebony has posthumously won the top prize in the country’s entertainment industry.



The dancehall artist who died in a car accident in February was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.



The late musician Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony became the first woman to win the ultimate honours at the event. Her album Bonyfield also won ‘Album of the Year’, and her song Sponsor won ‘Afro Pop song of the year’.



The awards that celebrate the works of musicians and producers over a calendar year featured performances top Ghanaian artists including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Samini.



Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and South African hitmaker Nasty C also performed.



Nigeria’s Davido was crowned the ‘African Artist of the Year’, while veteran Ghanaian musician, Naa Amanua Dodoo was given the ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ for her contribution to the music industry.



Other big winners in various categories were Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale.