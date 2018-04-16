Naive Moesha Should Put Her Curvy Looks Into Proper Use- KNUST Lecturer

Related Stories The woes of Ghanaian celebrity, Moesha Bodoung, seem not to be over as there is a recent backlash from a Political Science lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Amakye Boateng, who has described the curvy actress as naïve who must out her attractive looks into proper use.



Moesha Boudong in a recent interview with CNN’s Chief International Correspondent, Christine Amanpour stated that, the economy of Ghana is hard hence, Ghanaian women trading sex to live off men.



This generated a lot of social media controversy with her being the top trend on sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



A lot of women activist groups and some key individuals condemned her comments with the latest being a statement from the Gender Ministry subtly casting innuendos on her.



That notwithstanding, the Political Science lecturer at KNUST, commenting on the issue on Kumasi based Pure FM flagship political program with Dr. Dr. Addai Mensah (Dean, Allied Health Sciences KNUST) indicated that, the economy of Ghana is not that in shambles for women to live off men as stated by Moesha.



“Moesha is clearly naive. There are certain things we don’t say and this is one of those things. You can’t trade sex for money and come and say the economy is bad”



He sarcastically praised her curvy looks and advised her to put it to proper use to help project the hard earned good image of industrious Ghanaian women and Ghana as a whole.



Background



Moesha in an interview on CNN with Christiane Amanpour said the Ghanaian economy is such that young female graduates cannot make enough for themselves and therefore have to trade sex with married men in order to be able to live a comfortable life.



“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can’t make enough money as a woman here,” she said.



“When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money,” she explained.



