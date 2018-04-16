'You Are A Strong Man' - Stonebwoy Praises Zylofon Media Boss

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has described his boss at Zylofon Media as a strong man.



Stonebwoy decided after his colleague, Shatta Wale was signed onto the same label to leave because to him, two dancehall artistes cannot be signed into the same label.



The artiste in an interview with Joy News indicated that he will never go back to Zylofon Media.



But he was spotted with the team at Zylofon during their visit to the Asantehene’s palace last week.



Speaking on his issues with Zylofon Media while on stage to pick up the Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year award, Stonebwoy indicated that Nana Appiah Mensah is a strong man who has a good vision for the industry.



He expressed his love for Nana Appiah Mensah, his colleagues at Zylofon media and his bosses.



The Dancehall artiste called on Ghanaians to support good music adding that he is working towards picking up the GRAMMYS for Ghana one day.



Stonebwoy took the bold step to acknowledge his rival when he was receiving the award for the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



After making history by winning that award four times in the row, he spent some time to send a special greeting to his Zylofon Music label mate.



“I know this is going to be crazy. Shout out to my other brother…It's all love. The struggle is real but it’s all love,” he said.



