 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201804   >   Ebony Reigns In Death






Ebony Reigns In Death
 
<< Prev  |  Next >>
 
16-Apr-2018  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in the music industry as Ebony Reigns, won the artiste of the year award at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday.

The event, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to reward Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career, was organised by Charterhouse.

Ebony, who is the first female to win the artiste of the year award, beat Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Joe Mettle.

Joe Mettle made history last year by being the first gospel artiste to win the artiste of the year award.

The event, which attracted a large number of personalities, ministers of state, music industry stakeholders and music fans from all walks of life, kicked off with a brilliant performance from Joe Mettle, followed by Kelvyn Boy and Stonebwoy.

They thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs and stagecraft.

The event also witnessed performances from King Promise, Joe Mettle, MzVee, Praye and Fancy Gadam

The sensational Tiwa Savage from Nigeria also performed at the event with her talented dancers.

She was at her best. She set the auditorium into frenzy when she took the stage and treated the audience to an unforgettable performance.

Sarkodie also treated the audience to unforgettable performances. He wowed the audience with his rap skills and mid-tempo songs.

Nasty C from South Africa also rocked the even to the satisfaction of the audience.

Samini’s entire performance on stage was simply fantastic, and the audience appreciated it by singing and dancing along from start to finish.

Below is the full list of winners:

Artistes of The Year

Ebony

Unsung Category

Kelvyn Boy

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle

Hip-Hop Song of The Year

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur

Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year

My Own – Samini

Highlife Song of The Year

Odo – Kidi

Hiplife Artiste of The Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

Afro-Pop Song of The Year

Sponsor – Ebony

Gospel Artiste of The Year

Joe Mettle

Highlife Artiste of The Year

Kuami Eugene

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year

Stonebwoy

Songwriter of The Year

Bullet – Maame Hwe

Record of The Year

Teephlow – State of the Art

Best Music Video of The Year

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of The Year

Sarkodie

Best Male Vocalist of The Year

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni

Best Female Vocalist of The Year

Adina – Makoma

Best Group of The Year

Wutah

Best Rapper of The Year

Sarkodie – Light it up

Best Collaboration of The Year

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over

Best African Artiste of The Year

Davido

Best New Artiste of The Year

Kuami Eugene

Song of The Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

Album of The Year

Bonified – Ebony

Traditional Artiste of The Year

Amamerefo Music & Dance Ensemble

Instrumental Artiste of The Year

Dominic Quashie

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mary Naa Amanua Doodo of Wulomei
 
 
 
Source: Daily Guide
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 