Ebony Reigns In Death

The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in the music industry as Ebony Reigns, won the artiste of the year award at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday.
The event, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to reward Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career, was organised by Charterhouse.
Ebony, who is the first female to win the artiste of the year award, beat Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Joe Mettle.
Joe Mettle made history last year by being the first gospel artiste to win the artiste of the year award.
The event, which attracted a large number of personalities, ministers of state, music industry stakeholders and music fans from all walks of life, kicked off with a brilliant performance from Joe Mettle, followed by Kelvyn Boy and Stonebwoy.
They thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs and stagecraft.
The event also witnessed performances from King Promise, Joe Mettle, MzVee, Praye and Fancy Gadam
The sensational Tiwa Savage from Nigeria also performed at the event with her talented dancers.
She was at her best. She set the auditorium into frenzy when she took the stage and treated the audience to an unforgettable performance.
Sarkodie also treated the audience to unforgettable performances. He wowed the audience with his rap skills and mid-tempo songs.
Nasty C from South Africa also rocked the even to the satisfaction of the audience.
Samini’s entire performance on stage was simply fantastic, and the audience appreciated it by singing and dancing along from start to finish.
Below is the full list of winners:
Artistes of The Year
Ebony
Unsung Category
Kelvyn Boy
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle
Hip-Hop Song of The Year
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur
Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year
My Own – Samini
Highlife Song of The Year
Odo – Kidi
Hiplife Artiste of The Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
Afro-Pop Song of The Year
Sponsor – Ebony
Gospel Artiste of The Year
Joe Mettle
Highlife Artiste of The Year
Kuami Eugene
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year
Stonebwoy
Songwriter of The Year
Bullet – Maame Hwe
Record of The Year
Teephlow – State of the Art
Best Music Video of The Year
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)
Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of The Year
Sarkodie
Best Male Vocalist of The Year
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni
Best Female Vocalist of The Year
Adina – Makoma
Best Group of The Year
Wutah
Best Rapper of The Year
Sarkodie – Light it up
Best Collaboration of The Year
Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over
Best African Artiste of The Year
Davido
Best New Artiste of The Year
Kuami Eugene
Song of The Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
Album of The Year
Bonified – Ebony
Traditional Artiste of The Year
Amamerefo Music & Dance Ensemble
Instrumental Artiste of The Year
Dominic Quashie
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mary Naa Amanua Doodo of Wulomei
|Source: Daily Guide
