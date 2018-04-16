Ebony Reigns In Death

Related Stories The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in the music industry as Ebony Reigns, won the artiste of the year award at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday.



The event, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to reward Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career, was organised by Charterhouse.



Ebony, who is the first female to win the artiste of the year award, beat Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Joe Mettle.



Joe Mettle made history last year by being the first gospel artiste to win the artiste of the year award.



The event, which attracted a large number of personalities, ministers of state, music industry stakeholders and music fans from all walks of life, kicked off with a brilliant performance from Joe Mettle, followed by Kelvyn Boy and Stonebwoy.



They thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs and stagecraft.



The event also witnessed performances from King Promise, Joe Mettle, MzVee, Praye and Fancy Gadam



The sensational Tiwa Savage from Nigeria also performed at the event with her talented dancers.



She was at her best. She set the auditorium into frenzy when she took the stage and treated the audience to an unforgettable performance.



Sarkodie also treated the audience to unforgettable performances. He wowed the audience with his rap skills and mid-tempo songs.



Nasty C from South Africa also rocked the even to the satisfaction of the audience.



Samini’s entire performance on stage was simply fantastic, and the audience appreciated it by singing and dancing along from start to finish.



Below is the full list of winners:



Artistes of The Year



Ebony



Unsung Category



Kelvyn Boy



Gospel Artiste of the Year



Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle



Hip-Hop Song of The Year



Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur



Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year



My Own – Samini



Highlife Song of The Year



Odo – Kidi



Hiplife Artiste of The Year



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie



Afro-Pop Song of The Year



Sponsor – Ebony



Gospel Artiste of The Year



Joe Mettle



Highlife Artiste of The Year



Kuami Eugene



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year



Stonebwoy



Songwriter of The Year



Bullet – Maame Hwe



Record of The Year



Teephlow – State of the Art



Best Music Video of The Year



Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)



Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of The Year



Sarkodie



Best Male Vocalist of The Year



Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni



Best Female Vocalist of The Year



Adina – Makoma



Best Group of The Year



Wutah



Best Rapper of The Year



Sarkodie – Light it up



Best Collaboration of The Year



Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over



Best African Artiste of The Year



Davido



Best New Artiste of The Year



Kuami Eugene



Song of The Year



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie



Album of The Year



Bonified – Ebony



Traditional Artiste of The Year



Amamerefo Music & Dance Ensemble



Instrumental Artiste of The Year



Dominic Quashie



Lifetime Achievement Award



Mary Naa Amanua Doodo of Wulomei