Tell The World How You Got Your Supposed Second House – Shatta Mitchy To Shatta Wale

Related Stories Shatta Wale’s Baby Mama, Shatta Mitchy has called out Shatta Wale to tell the world how he secured the second apartment he brags around with.



The two birds seem to be going through turbulent times in their relationship as photos and videos available to MyNewsGH.com indicate how Shatta Wale beat up Mitchy after she slapped him after a misunderstanding ensued between them.



In a post on Facebook, Shatta Mitchy indicated that she will expose the real Shatta Wale to the world.



She then questioned him to tell the world how he got his second building.



She said “From a one corner ghetto to 2 houses. Shall we all know how the second one came about?”.



Shatta Mitchy asked Shatta Wale to accept that he has problems and seek help before it’s too late.



“God hates ungrateful people. Accept your faults, or accept that u have a problem and seek help.”





