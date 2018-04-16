Stop Consulting 'Mallams' - Nana Tornado Warns Delay

Related Stories Actor Emile Wood, known in showbiz as Nana Tonardo has made some serious and damning allegations against his former employer, Delay also known privately as Deloris Frimpong Manso.



The actor who took his turn on the Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix show on Angel TV disclosed to the host,that the radio and TV presenter is ‘mad’ after he was quizzed on whether it was Delay who made him who he is now.



www.entertainmentgh.com noted the father of one, got heated up when the conversation about delay was on going, to the extent that he reigned insults on her. According to him, the TV Presenter was dying out of frustration.



In his allegations, Tonardo claimed he had visited about 5 churches and all pastors had told him Delay is visiting various ‘juju’ men in a bid to bring him down but all have failed.



Asked how he concluded that Miss Frimpong-Manson has been to several secret places because of him, the peeved actor replied that many men of God have told him about it and people who say they met her in Koforidua in the Eastern Region for that purpose have given him a hint but he has deliberately kept mute over the issue.



He put across that, if she does not stop visiting these “mallams”, the end result for her will be madness.



On whether he regrets choosing Delay over Afia Schwarzenegger years back when the latter said goodbye to the TV series, Nana Tornado revealed that he really feels sad, repentant, disappointed over his decision to stay away from Afia Schwarzenegger.



This he said occurred due to Delay’s selfishness to keep him all to herself and hence asked him to choose between her (Delay) and Afia.



Watch the full interview below for more of the allegations made by the Afia Schwarzenegger actor;