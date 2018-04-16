We Are Back – Praye Tells 2018 VGMAs

Related Stories Hiplife trio, Praye, has announced a comeback and performed together for the first time since they broke up in 2014



The group, made up of Choirmaster, Kente and Big J Cartel, mounted the stage of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMas) to thrill music fans to their old hit songs.



The atmosphere was filled with nostalgia and excitement as they sang several songs amidst charged performance.



“Are you happy we are back?” the group asked on stage on Saturday.



Praye was born in 2004 after they emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Nescafé African Revelations talent hunt.



They produced hit songs such as ‘Shordy,’ ‘Angelina,’ ‘Jacket’, ‘Wodin’, among others.



In 2014, the members of the group went their separate ways but two of them (Tintin and Tiatia) came back later to keep the group.



After the break, Choirmaster has released songs like ‘Catwalk,’ ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful’, ‘Pull Him Down’ and ‘Double Up’, while the other two have also done their individual and joint projects.



But their solo careers never made impact to the level of what they did as a group, hence the decision to reunite.



They are currently expected to release some new songs for their fans.



