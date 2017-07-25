Miss Ghana Foundation Mentor Senior High Students

Related Stories The Miss Ghana Foundation in collaboration with UNAIDs Ghana’s ‘Protect The Goal’ Project – commenced its annual Youth Mentorship Program on feminine hygiene, Ebola awareness and wellness at selected Senior High Schools across the country.



Some of the schools that were engaged in the program were St. Peters Anglican Senior High School, Nungua, Preset Pacesetters Senior High School, Accra, Osu Salem High School, Accra and Don Bosco Technical Institute, Tema, amongst other Senior High Schools in the region.



The team, led by the Chairperson of the Miss Ghana Foundation and the CEO of EEGL (organizers of the Miss Ghana Pageant), Ms. Inna M. Patty, stated the need to empower our youth with knowledge to help them make informed and significant decisions about their health and well-being. This, she believes, is a significant tool in liberating Ghana from poverty, ignorance and disease, thereby increasing development and productivity in our dear Nation.



Afua Asieduaa Akrofi, Miss Ghana Ambassador, also emphasized on the need for our youth to pledge to ‘Protect the Goal’ – a project geared at the need for our youth to abstain from sex or if sexually active, to practice safe sex.



For the Senior High schools visited, Ms. Akrofi encouraged them to abstain and focus on their studies. She also encouraged them to know their HIV status by getting tested, maintain one sexual partner and practice safe sex by always using a condom.



A pharmacist from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals talked about ‘La Wash Intimate Hygiene’ and the necessity of using feminine products to keep our intimate areas clean especially as women. As part of the feminine hygiene campaign, free ‘Lawash Intimate Hygiene’ products were distributed to the female students



Talks on Ebola, a deadly disease that has no cure was also a subject for our youth so they can better protect themselves and thereby mitigate easy transmission.



At the end of the event, thousands of students pledged to “Protect the Goal” by signing the pledge book.



The Miss Ghana Foundation ‘Youth Mentorship Program’ is supported by the French Embassy Ghana, UNAIDs Ghana, Ecobank Development Corporation, Special Ice Mineral Water and Hottees Ghana.