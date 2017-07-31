Miss Ghana 2017 Set To Launch Officially On August 2

Related Stories Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and the Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee, have announced the date for the official launch for this year’s edition.



The 60th anniversary of the pageant, dubbed, ‘MissGhana60YearsOn’ –is slated for Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



This year marks 60 years since Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah initiated the pageant in 1957 – where Monica Amekoafia from then Trans Volta Togoland (Volta Region) won the pageant to become the first ever Miss Ghana.



Under the Miss Ghana Foundation, the Miss Ghana pageant has over the years carved an impressive niche as that pageant that generates awareness to various socio-economic problems, collaborates with government institutions and corporate firms in sending relief to various deserving communities across the country.



It has actively been involved in providing meaningful and lasting solutions to most of the social interventions embarked on. One of the major projects undertaken by the Miss Ghana Foundation, among many others is the Don Bosco Street Child Project; where the Foundation aided in acquiring a 10-acre land and established a hostel where thousands of street children are given social and technical training. The land also hosts the only functioning Child Protection Centre in Ghana.



In line with the core objectives of the Foundation, the Miss Ghana Organization has always been choosing personalities who best fit the agenda.



In order to win the bragging rights to be called ‘Miss Ghana’, one must be primed, have leadership and strategic skills, possess the passion to help others and must be ready at all times to confidently represent the nation with pride.



Miss Ghana 60YearsOn is not all about the glitz, ‘glam’ and the many privileges that come with the crown. It comes with an ambassadorial role that involves lots of work – in joining other enterprising ladies to bring change to communities.



The role of the Queen is also to serve as a role model who aids in generating support for the under-privileged in societies to get access to quality education, health and good standard of living.



As an Ambassador, the Queen must be in a position to serve as a source of inspiration, a beacon of hope and a voice for girls and young women across the country.



It is imperative to note that the main focus of the Miss Ghana brand has and will always be the various social intervention projects the foundation embarks on.



As the organization marks its 60th anniversary, the focus is to have the ‘Miss Ghana60YearOn’ titleholder; her runners-up and regional queens dedicate a minimum of one year of service full of commitment, diligence, loyalty and passion – in line with extending social intervention programmes across the country.