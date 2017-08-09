Miss Ghana 2017 Auditions Hit Tamale On August 10

Related Stories The process of selecting the next personality to take up the title of ‘MissGhana60YearsOn’, ‘Miss Ghana Diamond Jubilee’ and ‘Miss Ghana 2017’ – has commenced in earnest.



Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee – are starting off the 2017 regional tour for Miss Ghana auditions in Tamale on August 10, at the Global Dream Hotel.



Auditions for the Upper East Region would take place at the Akayet Hotel in Bolgatanga on 13th August while Royal Cozy Hotel in Jirapa Dubai, Wa, will host the Upper West auditions on 15th August 2017.



The train will then make a grand entry into the Ashanti Region, where the auditions would be held at the Royal Park in Kumasi on the 18th August, 2017 – with Brong Ahafo having its turn on the 21st of August at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani.



Hotel Freden in Koforidua will host the auditions for Eastern Region on 23rd August 2017 with the Volta Region having a go on 25th August at the Sky Pus Hotel.



Best Western Hotel in Takoradi and Samrit Hotel in Cape Coast will handle the auditions for Western and Central Regions for 28th and 30th August respectively.



The regional auditions would be climaxed in Accra on 1st September, 2017 at the Holiday Inn, Airport for Greater Accra Region. All auditions across the regions are expected to start at 8am and close at 5pm.



