Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Top 10 Revealed!

The countdown has truly begun! After an intensive search the length and breadth of Ghana, one young beauty will soon be crowned Miss Universe Ghana.



There’s just few days to go before ten stunning ladies from our ten regions will be putting their best foot forward in front of five judges to prove they’ve got what it takes to represent Ghana in the world’s largest beauty pageant.



Organised by MALZ Promotions, the Miss Universe Ghana contest seeks to discover the most poised, intelligent, confident and gorgeous Ghanaian woman who can represent her country on the international stage.



For one young lady, it’s a chance in a lifetime to travel the world in a bid to promote our homeland Ghana as well as provide an exclusive opportunity to help a charity of her choice during her twelve month reign.



The CEO of MALZ Promotions, Menaye Donkor Muntari says the keenly contested title presents a rare experience for a rare young lady. She said, “The Miss Universe Ghana event has been taking place since 1991 and I’m proud that it still exists today. The pageant is an opportunity for us to showcase the best and brightest young women among us, as well as help to put a global spotlight on our beloved country Ghana. With such stunning, talented ladies in our top ten, I’m confident that this year, the Miss Universe 2017 crown will come home.”



This year’s top ten finalists are:



AKYERE ROCKSEN, Miss Ashanti Region



NANA AMA AGYEKUM, Miss Brong Ahafo Region RUTH QUASHIE, Miss Central Region



NADIA SARBAH, Miss Eastern Region



SEFAKOR ESINAM AHIAVE, Miss Greater Accra Region 1/2



LORETTA DOE LAWSON, Miss Northern Region



NURA LADI MOHAMMED, Miss Upper East Region



EMILY RANDOLPH, Miss Upper West Region



CINDY EMEFA COFFEE, Miss Volta Region



HEPHIE ARMAH, Miss Western Region



Judging their efforts will be former Miss Universe Netherlands (2003) and Miss Netherlands Europe (2005), Tessa Brix, Sean Guy, Chester Annie, Giovanna Nicole and Michelle Attoh. The finale will take place at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday September 2, 2017.



For more information, log onto www.missuniverse.com