The Beauty Representing Ghana At The Miss Universe 2017 Pageant

On the second of September, a 23-year-old graduate’s childhood dream came true.



Ruth Quashie, a Business Administration graduate was crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2017 at the pageant’s hugely anticipated grand finale.



The beauty queen will go ahead to represent Ghana at the Miss Universe Beauty pageant which will be held in Las Vegas on November 26th.



Get to know Ruth a little better:

She represented the Central Region of Ghana during the pageant

She is a model

She graduated from the Univerity of Ghana Great hall last year, with a degree in Business Administration.