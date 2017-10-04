Miss Hungary Arrives For Miss Ghana 2017 Finals

Related Stories Preparations to the much anticipated night in the history of beauty pageantry in Ghana, is shaping up. Many patrons, both home and abroad are highly thrilled about it.



Miss Ghana 2017, the 60th Anniversary of the most prestigious pageant in Ghana, is slated for the Banquet Hall, State House; on Saturday, October 7, 2016. It is expected that a mix of international delegates will be in attendance.



Consequently Miss Hungary 2016, Timea Gelencser, is already in town and will be a part of the historic event over the weekend.



The stunning Timea, was crowned the winner of Miss World Hungary in 2016 and represented Hungary at the Miss World pageant the same year in America. The 24 year old has demure looking face and a radiant personality.



The eventual top three finalists this year will enjoy an exciting trip to Hungary courtesy the Hungarian Embassy and Hungarian Trade/Cultural center.



Aside Miss Hungary, other high profile international queens are expected to grace the occasion on Saturday, a night which would be filled with entertainment, an exhibition of class, eloquence as well as the wit of the 20 finalists.



The grand finale will also be marked by a charity gala and awards night; where major stakeholders and supporters of the brand in the 60 years history of the pageant will be honoured.



Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.



