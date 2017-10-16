Miss Ghana 2017 Queens Meet President Nana Akufo Addo 

Related Stories The recognition for Miss Ghana 2017, the anniversary queen and the event organizers, Exclusive Events Gh. Ltd, as well as other stakeholders involved in the Miss Ghana brand – shot up a notch after the President of Ghana paid homage to the brand.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo had a special meeting with Margaret Dery, Miss Ghana 2017, together with her runners-up, Priscilla Gameli and Marigold Frimpong, in the company of the Executives of Exclusive Events Gh. Ltd – led by Ms. Inna Patty.



During the grand finale held over the week, The President, who was in the Northern part of the country on an official tour, sent a goodwill message to the pageant via video footage which was shown to the audience – and in his remark, he promised setting up a meeting with the Queens upon his return to the Flagstaff House.



The President congratulated the organizers for a successful organization of the MissGhana60YearsOn event and extolled the brand for its projection of women empowerment.



He asserted that, the Office of President would continue to support the Miss Ghana pageant and all related projects that are aimed at uplifting the Ghanaian.



Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn was powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.



