Afua Is Ghana’s Queen For Miss World! Here Is How To VOTE For Her

Related Stories Miss Ghana 2017 Ambassador, Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, who was also the 1st runner-up at the Miss Ghana 2015 pageant – is Ghana’s representative to the 2017 edition of Miss World pageant.



The 20 year old Ghanaian beauty queen will battle it out with 117 other queens from countries across the world, all gunning to be the 67th Miss World, taking over from Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico.



Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi was chosen to represent Ghana at Miss World 2017 by Executives of Exclusive Events Gh., the organizers of Miss Ghana pageant after the organization decided to send Margaret Derry Mwintuur, Miss Ghana 2017 to Miss World 2018 pageant as the 2017 edition of the national pageant was be held in just a week ago, leaving no time to prepare the new winner for the Miss World pageant.



This year, Miss World will have a new format, giving greater emphasis on social media and interactivity. This new format is called the ‘Head-to-Head Challenge’, which will select 20 out of the Top 40 contestants.



Here is how to vote for Ghana and Miss Afua Akrofi;



Visit the website missworld.com and check out the contestants

Sign up at the top right corner of the website

Login with your details attained via signing up

Browse to the Contestants section and search for Ghana

Vote for Ghana/Afua A. Akrofi.



Miss World 2017 will be held on 18 November 2017 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China.