Pearl Nyarko Crowned Miss Malaika 2017

Pearl Nyarko Related Stories Held at the National theatre last night (November 4), the grand finale of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant, saw 25-year-old Pearl Nyarko emerge as ultimate winner, beating 9 other contestants to annex the throne.



The feat makes Ms. Nyarko, an MPhil candidate at the University of Ghana, the 15th queen since the inception of the competition. She drives home a brand new Renault car among other mouthwatering prizes.



Vanessa Xola Donkor, and Helen Cudjoe Levu came in second and third place respectively. The contest had John Dumelo, Naa Ashorkor, and Becca as judges.



A truly memorable night for many, the event, put together by Charterhouse Ghana, witnessed performances from Kidi, King Promise, Adina and Ebony.