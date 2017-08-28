Despite Company Limited and Kwasi Aboagye Apologize To TV3

Kwasi Aboagye Related Stories On June 27 and July 13 2013, one Jacqueline Akweley Mantey, contestant in season 5 of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) organized by TV3, we published statement defamatory about TV3 and Ghana's Most Beautiful, with “Entertainment Review”, on our platform, Peace FM.



We as Despite Company Limited and Kwasi Aboagye, hereby render an unqualified apology to management of TV3 and Ghana’s Most Beautiful for any damage this might have caused them.



We have also taken down all publications on the said issue published on Peacefmonline.com and we duly retract.



Read the full attached apology below:













Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.