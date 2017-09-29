The 34 Radio Stations Whose Licenses Have Been Revoked

 
 

29-Sep-2017  
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned a total of 131 radio stations for violating certain aspects of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

As part of the sanctions, some of them have been fined but others including Kapital Radio of Kumasi which has been in existence for about 20 years have had their license revoked.
 
Below is the list of 34 stations whose licenses have been revoked.

Ashanti Region

Kapital Radio 97.1 FM (Kumasi) Imperial Broadcasting Company Ltd.

Hello 101.5 FM (Kumasi) - Neat FM Company Ltd.

Price 107.3 FM (Kumasi) - Price Media Company Limited

Dess 90.3 FM (Bekwai) - Amansie Communications Ltd. 

Brong Ahafo

Voice of Sene. Kwame Danso 104.7 



Central Region

Cape Coast 102.9 FM - Yesterday's Pal Company Limited

Kantinka 97.7 FM Agona Swedru


 

Eastern Region

Denkyembour Media Limited Akwatia 95.3

Greater Accra Region

Paradise Vision Estates Ltd. Accra 101.7

Zee-Zee FM Radio Co. Ltd Laterbiokoshie 100.1




Northern Region

Farich Company Limited Salaga, East Gonja 95.7

Acapella Media Co. Ltd. (Filla FM) Tamale 89.3

Northern Diamond Comm. Ltd., Buipe 98.1

S & S Communications Limited Tamale 94.1

Radio Labari Foundation Chereponi 95.1



Upper East Region

University For Development Studies
Navrongo Campus
Navorongo 95.1



Upper West Region

Foundation for Rural Educ. Empowerment And Dev. Nandom 
3Skylark Radio and TV Yagaba 103.7



Volta Region

Jaydee FM 99.9 (Ho) - Big Brother Motors

Dayi FM 89.7 (Anfoega) - Advocate for Gender And Development Initiative (AGDI) Ghana

Multi Systems Prestige Company Limited Akatsi 96.9

Beyond FM 90.7 (Nkwanta) - Beyond The Word Ministries

Hope FM 93.1 (Ho) - Elite Multimedia Company Limited

Star FM 95.1 (Hohoe) - Scorpion Unit Security Ltd

Dawurokese Media House Kadjebi 94.7

Gateway Communications Limited Nkwanta 92.1




Western Region

1962 Media Investment Ltd. Essam, Bia District 104.9

Brosaman Radio Ltd Enchi 99.1

Help FM. Gh. Ltd. Sekondi/Takoradi 103.9

Georichcat Co.Ltd Asankragwa 89.3

Borderline FM Half Assin 99.5

Horizon Communication Company Limited Tarkwa 103.5

Jam Media Consult Ltd Tarkwa 93.7

West End Radio Ltd Essiema 100.3
 
 
 
Source: graphic.com.gh
 
 

