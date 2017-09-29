The 34 Radio Stations Whose Licenses Have Been Revoked

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned a total of 131 radio stations for violating certain aspects of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.



As part of the sanctions, some of them have been fined but others including Kapital Radio of Kumasi which has been in existence for about 20 years have had their license revoked.



Below is the list of 34 stations whose licenses have been revoked.



Ashanti Region



Kapital Radio 97.1 FM (Kumasi) Imperial Broadcasting Company Ltd.



Hello 101.5 FM (Kumasi) - Neat FM Company Ltd.



Price 107.3 FM (Kumasi) - Price Media Company Limited



Dess 90.3 FM (Bekwai) - Amansie Communications Ltd.



Brong Ahafo



Voice of Sene. Kwame Danso 104.7



Central Region



Cape Coast 102.9 FM - Yesterday's Pal Company Limited



Kantinka 97.7 FM Agona Swedru





Eastern Region



Denkyembour Media Limited Akwatia 95.3



Greater Accra Region



Paradise Vision Estates Ltd. Accra 101.7



Zee-Zee FM Radio Co. Ltd Laterbiokoshie 100.1





Northern Region



Farich Company Limited Salaga, East Gonja 95.7



Acapella Media Co. Ltd. (Filla FM) Tamale 89.3



Northern Diamond Comm. Ltd., Buipe 98.1



S & S Communications Limited Tamale 94.1



Radio Labari Foundation Chereponi 95.1



Upper East Region



University For Development Studies

Navrongo Campus

Navorongo 95.1



Upper West Region



Foundation for Rural Educ. Empowerment And Dev. Nandom

3Skylark Radio and TV Yagaba 103.7



Volta Region



Jaydee FM 99.9 (Ho) - Big Brother Motors



Dayi FM 89.7 (Anfoega) - Advocate for Gender And Development Initiative (AGDI) Ghana



Multi Systems Prestige Company Limited Akatsi 96.9



Beyond FM 90.7 (Nkwanta) - Beyond The Word Ministries



Hope FM 93.1 (Ho) - Elite Multimedia Company Limited



Star FM 95.1 (Hohoe) - Scorpion Unit Security Ltd



Dawurokese Media House Kadjebi 94.7



Gateway Communications Limited Nkwanta 92.1





Western Region



1962 Media Investment Ltd. Essam, Bia District 104.9



Brosaman Radio Ltd Enchi 99.1



Help FM. Gh. Ltd. Sekondi/Takoradi 103.9



Georichcat Co.Ltd Asankragwa 89.3



Borderline FM Half Assin 99.5



Horizon Communication Company Limited Tarkwa 103.5



Jam Media Consult Ltd Tarkwa 93.7



West End Radio Ltd Essiema 100.3