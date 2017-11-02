Related Stories There is no joy in seeing one's staff, especially in the media industry, poached by a competitor.



The radio and television business in Ghana, stuffed with some gifted personalities, has evolved into one of the most coveted crafts in the country, and the veiled rivalry among some media outfits has further compounded the issue.



This is what currently seems to be at play between two strong media entities, the Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Group and Media General Group; over a seasoned female broadcaster, Kemini Nyammani Amanor.



The anchor of a brunch time news programme, ‘Newsroom’, on GH One TV, was earlier reported to be leaving for TV3.



On Monday November 1, 2017, Media General released a statement on 3news.com that the GH One TV/Starr FM News Anchor was joining their fold.



A statement announcing the move read “Former GHOne news anchor Kemini Nyammani Amanor has joined the Media General Group. The move forms part of the Group’s quest to become Africa’s leading media conglomerate.



TV3, which is a subsidiary of the Media General Group as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, is also focused on reshaping news and producing stars to remain Ghana’s Number One private television.



Kemini joins the group with years of experience in news presentation, production and reportage. She comes on board with a lot of expertise, having worked as the lead news anchor on Joy News TV, a presenter on Starr FM and many other radio stations”.



However, reports say Kemini has made a dramatic volte-face. Reliable sources confirmed to Zionfelix.net that CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Adisi aka Bola Ray brought his influence to bear by putting a spoke in the wheel of the already done deal; halting the movement of the seasoned newscaster with one of the network's subsidiaries, to a rival media outfit.



As at the time of filing this report, Kemini was reportedly preparing to return to her news programme on GH One TV.



The newscaster who doubles as the producer of her show, gained much recognition after she broke the news about some corruption at the Agriculture Development Bank which ultimately led to the removal of the then Managing Director.



Her work gained her recognition including a nomination for the Best Television News Anchor during the 2014 Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards.