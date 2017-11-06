iROKOtv Launched In Ghana

Related Stories One of Africa’s biggest online movie streaming sites, iROKOtv, has been launched in Accra to improve the country’s movie industry and give local productions a platform to reach a wider audience.



The service was launched at the Best Western Premier Hotel, Accra on Wednesday, November 1.



Jason Njoku, the CEO of iROKOtv, said they were going to invest thousands of dollars in the Ghanaian movie industry and called on Ghanaian directors, producers and other content providers to submit their works.



“We are one of the biggest investors of local content around the world and our launch in Ghana means that we are here to invest capital into the local market. This means that content producers who have material to sell can reach out to us either by walking into our office or sending us an email; we review the content, negotiate the price, pay them and then we use the content. It’s really very simple,” he said.



Some players in the movie industry, including Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Oscar Provencal, Adjetey Annang, Socrates Safo and Abdul Salam Mumuni, were at the event.



Already, iROKOtv has rolled out over 25 bright pink kiosks across Accra which will enable patrons to download Ghanaian and Nigerian movies and TV series directly onto their mobile devices without data.



The kiosks can be found in areas such as the Accra Mall, A & C Mall, Oxford Street, Osu, VVIP Circle, KFC Haatso, Pure Fire Ministry, Achimota, Adenta SSNIT Flats, Accra Polytechnic, National Lotteries, Accra Central and Lagos Avenue.



iROKOtv is a web platform that provides paid-for Nigerian films on-demand. It is part of iROKO Partners, one of Africa’s leading entertainment companies, housing brands such as iROKING, an online music platform and its YouTube website, Nollywoodlove.



Since it was launched in December 2011, it has grown to become one of the world’s largest legal digital distributors of African movies.