UTV Now On DSTV

MultiChoice Ghana is thrilled to announce the addition of UTV, GHOne TV and TV Africa to the DStv platform this November. “Our goal is to make great international and local entertainment more accessible to more people” said Cecil Sunkwa Mills, General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana. He adds the “we strive to give people across Ghana the opportunity to see stories from across the world and their own home-grown stories on our various platforms.”



The addition of these three channels to our packages will increase the number of Ghanaian channels available on DStv to ten namely, UTV, GTV, TV3, Metro TV, Adom TV, Joy Prime, Fiesta TV and GHOne TV. All these channels are available on all our five packages for subscribers to choose from.

United Television (UTV) will be available on channel 360 and provides a 24/7 line-up of well-produced family entertainment dedicated to delivering informative and entertaining programming.

The Managing Director, Despite Company Limited and United Television, Fadda Dickson Narh, is optimistic this partnership presents an opportunity for “the African continent to experience the rich culture that Ghana boasts of, United Television (UTV) would thus endeavor to showcase the cultural diversity of the country in its news coverage, local sitcoms and general content.”



GHOne TV will be available on channel 361 and will offer authentic Ghanaian programming comprising of news and current affairs, movies, magazine and talk shows, sports, religious programming and riveting edutainment. TV Africa will be available on channel 362 and offers high quality programmes on education, development, culture and current affairs with a focus on Ghana and the African continent. Eighty percent of the station’s news content is locally generated, and recently introduced several programmes to attract the Afropolitan viewer.



According to Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, this recent addition enriches the current offering of content available in Ghana. Adding that “We listen to our customers, because we want to know what matters most to them. We use these insights to put our customers at the heart of every decision we make, every day.” DStv is committed to supplying the best and most relevant local and international content people love into their hands and their living rooms.”



Kwabena Adisi, CEO of EIB Network expressed his excitement on this partnership to showcase the country to a wider audience across Ghana, adding that “we would ensure Ghana is positively promoted on GHOne TV as destination ready for business, tourism and investment.”



Managing Director, TV Africa, Ekow Blankson added, “We will not compromise nor relent in our delivery of Standards of Excellence with regards to News, Internally created Africa Cinema, Documentaries, plus Family and Entertainment content. Being on DStv further provokes our creativity to show the world our valuable worth in Television Content Provision. Welcome to our world of creativity, DStv.”



These new Ghanaian channels will be automatically loaded onto your current package on the 14th of November at 9am. For more information on DStv’s range of exciting channels and packages, please visit www. DStv.com