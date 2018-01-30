Peace FM Tops Them All...

Related Stories Multiple award-wining radio station Peace 104.3 FM has emerged the most listened to radio station in the Greater Accra Region.



The station has by this feat maintained its position as the most listened to radio station in the region in the overall ranking.



According to GeoPoll's survey on the top TV channels, radio stations and print outlets in Ghana for 2017, Peace FM recorded 111,000 average audience.



Adabraka-based Citi FM continues to trail Peace FM as Ghana's topmost English Radio Station but saw an improvement as it kicked out Adom FM for the second position in the overall ranking.



Citi FM had 84,000, followed by Joy FM 83,000 and Okay FM 52,000.



In the view of the leading mobile surveying platform in Africa, Asia ad the middle east, "Peace FM led in the average audience numbers in all four quarters throughout the year.



Citi FM has seen the highest improvement in increasing their audience share in Q2, Citi increased their share from 9% to 11% and in Q4 as well. In Q3, Citi was leading with a 13% share compared to 12% for Peace FM."



In 2016, Citi FM placed third after Akan-speaking stations, Peace FM, and Adom FM, which were named 1st and 2nd respectively.



Meanwhile, Hello FM, Nhyira FM Kessben FM, and Luv FM lead as the top four stations in the Ashanti Region.