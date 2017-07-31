GHÂ¢100,000 For â€˜MTN Hitmakerâ€™ Season 6 Winner

Related Stories The sixth edition of the ‘MTN Hitmaker’ reality show has been launched in Accra, with over a whopping GH¢100,000 for the winner.



The winning prize is expected to cover expenses in the winner’s music career, including recording, music video production and promotion of their songs.



Speaking at the launch of the event held at the MTN House in Accra last Friday, the MTN Chief Marketing Officer, Asher Khan, indicated that the sixth edition is loaded with attractive prizes for contestants at all levels of the competition.



“Five years ago, we embarked on a journey to discover, nurture and create opportunities for upcoming young musicians and we have no regrets treading on this path; as it stands, this season brings a lot of excitement as we anticipate the fresh music talents be unearthed,” he stated.



The chief marketing officer further mentioned that MTN’s vision in this project is to deliver a bold new digital world reflected in its entertainment initiative, making use of its powerful platforms like MTN play and video+.



According to Richard Acheampong, General Manager, Marketing, 24 contestants will be selected for a three-day boot camp encounter, after which the groups will undergo eight weeks of eviction performances to select 12 for live performance on television.



He continued that of the 12, four will stay for the final show to decide on the ultimate winner of the sixth edition which is dubbed ‘Next Level’.