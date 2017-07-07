Top Japanese Athlete Arrives In Ghana

Related Stories Top Japanese track athlete Dae Tamasue has arrived in Ghana to hold series of seminars and demonstrations on track athletics for Ghanaian athletes and potential talents from second cycle schools.



Tamasue, who would be in the country for three days before leaving to other Africa Countries for similar demonstrations, was met on arrival at the Airport by the Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Saka Acquaye.



This is the Asian sprinter and hurdler first visit to Africa and he is expected to meet the Ghana Olympic Committee President, Ben Nuuno Mensah and the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Isaac Asiamah.



Tamasue, the first Japanese sprinter to win a medal in a track event at a World Competition and also the Japanese record holder in the Men’s 400 meter hurdle, said on arrival that he chose Ghana as the first destination because of the cordial relations between Ghana and Japan.



The Japanese top track athlete said he hopes to pass on his experiences and benefits of sports to others through associate organisations.



The 39 year old athlete was in action at the Sydney World Junior Championships in 1996 and placed fourth in the 400m hurdles and also led the Japanese relay team to win Bronze at the Edmonton Games in 2001.



He would be interacting with students from the Accra Academy Senior High School and St Mary’s Senior High School at the Accra sports stadium on Friday and a lecture at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.



His visit also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the international relations between Ghana and Japan.



The event is in collaboration with the NSA, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Education Service and hosted by the Japan Embassy of Ghana.