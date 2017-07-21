Bolt Confirms 100m And Relay Starts At London Worlds

Related Stories Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt confirmed on Wednesday that he would race the 100 metres and 4x100m relay in his farewell to athletics at the upcoming world championships in London.



"My aim is to win in London. I want to retire on a winning note," the 30-year-old Bolt told a press conference ahead of the Monaco Diamond League event on Friday, in which he will run the 100m.



The world championships take place from August 4-13 with the men's 100m final on August 5. The men's 4x100m relay - the end of Bolt's career - is a week later on August 12.



"I decided it's time to retire because I've accomplished all my goals," Bolt said. "I've brought a different level of excitement and entertainment to the sport."



Bolt took gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the past three Olympic Games but lost part of his historic 'triple triple' as Nesta Carter, a relay team-mate from Beijing 2008, tested positive for a banned substance.



In addition to being the defending world champion over 100m from 2015, Bolt is the current 200m title holder but will not compete in this distance in London.



He also added his fitness was improving after recently receiving treatment for a back problem.