Ghana Women’s Relay Team Out Of 2017 IAAF

Ghana women’s relay team at the IAAF World Championships on Saturdqy failed to progress to the next stage of the championship, thus ending the team’s participation in the international event.

The team failed to make the mark required to hand them qualification into the next stage of the competition after they placed 6th in heat one and recorded a 43.68second Athletes flings Owusu Adjapong, Janet Amponsah, Akua Obeng Akrofi and Gemma Acheampong formed the relay team for Ghana.

The teams went into the championships ranked 15th in the world with 42.67s as their qualifying mark. Unfortunately, the eight athletes who represented Ghana in the London 2017 IAAF championships failed in their bid to put Ghana back in contention for a medal at this year’s championships.