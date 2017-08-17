“Stay Out Of This Issue”- Amefu Caution’s GOC Boss

Related Stories Norlympics President Mr. Norbert Amefu has cautioned Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to stay out of the protracted fracas between him (Norbert Amefu) and the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) Frederick Otu-Lartey.



The GOC President, speaking at the launch of the maiden Ghana Taekwondo Open Championship last week said he has information about the existence of a body holding itself out as the representatives of the Greater Accra Taekwondo Federation (GATF) other than the recognized body by the GTF.



He said this was not healthy and would not auger well for the future of the sport, adding that, there was nobody in Ghana well placed to give legitimacy to any regional association of any sporting discipline than the Federation it falls under.



However, in an interview with the GNA Sports, the Norlympics President, who doubles as the Greater Accra Taekwondo Federation (GATF) Chairman, cautioned Nunoo Mensah to stay out of the issue because it is clear that he has taken sides already, in an issue which is before the court.



He said the GOC President needs to investigate the issue and not to listen to only one party and make conclusions.



“He does not know the genesis of this issue and should stay out of it. This has nothing to do with the GOC. The case is in court so he can’t say the matter should be put to rest.”



He explained that he formed the GATF in May 2014 before the GTF president formed a similar Federation in October 2014 and registered it as a business entity, adding that, he has evidence to support his claim.



Mr Amefu said the National Sports Authority granted him a license to operate and sees no reason why the GOC President should say Otu Lartey’s outfit is the recognized one.



Meanwhile, the GATF had successfully held its fourth Open Championship over the weekend at the All Saints Anglican Church in Accra, where about 200 athletes participated, including athletes from Togo and Cote d’Ivoire.