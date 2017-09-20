Paralympic Event In Mexico City Postponed

Related Stories The International Paralympic Committee has postponed its World Championships in powerlifting and swimming following the earthquake in Mexico City.



Tuesday's earthquake killed more than 200 people and toppled many buildings.



The 2017 Para Sport Festival, incorporating both championships, was scheduled to run from 30 September to 6 October in the Mexican capital.



Both events were postponed after the IPC consulted with local government and the organising committee.



"The immediate focus of the Mexican authorities should be on prioritising recovery and rebuilding for the Mexican people and not organising two major international sport events," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.



It is the first time the IPC has had to postpone a major championship.



"I know the postponement of both championships will be disappointing news to all the athletes who were set to take part, however these are unique circumstances and quite simply this is the right thing to do at the moment," added Parsons.



Parsons said the body will now work to ensure the safe departure of team delegations already in the country, before assessing whether it can reschedule the championships in Mexico City or must seek alternatives.



The 7.1 magnitude quake caused major damage in the capital and in neighbouring states.



The IPC says the two venues poised to host the championships - the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool and the adjacent Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium - had sustained minor damage.



A full structural assessment has yet to be carried out but hotels set to accommodate the 1,400 athletes, officials and staff that were due to arrive for the events have been badly damaged.



"Following the terrible earthquake our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the people of Mexico at this time," said Parsons.



"The tragic loss of life and devastation caused is heart breaking to see and our deepest sympathies are with all those involved."



It is the first time two of the biggest Para sport competitions have been held together and it had been expected to feature 550 swimmers from more than 60 countries and 360 powerlifters from 65 countries.