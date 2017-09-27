President Akkufo-Addo To Open 2017 Accra Marathon

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo will be the special guest of honour at this year’s Accra Marathon on Saturday October 7.



The President is expected to officially start the race at 06:00 hours from the Independence Square.



The race, which is targeted at students, will see over 7,500 students participating.



According to the organisers this is to support the vision of the president on “revival of sports in the educational curriculum.”



The marathon is open to the general public and will be graced by other invited guest such as Members of Parliament and the Diplomatic Corps.



The Accra Marathon is orgainsed by the Millennium Marathon Sports Limited in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.