Africans Dominate List Of World Athlete Of The Year 2017 Finalists

Five out of six nominees have African heritage, including all three of the men's finalists.



Somali-born long distance runner Sir Mo Farah, who competed for Great Britain, is battling Mutaz Essa Barshim, a Qatari high jumper born to parents of Sudanese origin.



South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk is the third athlete competing for the prestigious title.



In the women's category, Ethiopian long distance runner Almaz Ayana is hoping to beat Greece's Ekaterini Stefanidi, a pole vaulter, and Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, a heptathlete whose father is Senegalese, to be named athlete of the year.



The winners will be announced at in Monaco on 24 November. Source: BBC