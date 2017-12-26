GOC Promises More Transformation In Christmas And New Year Message

Related Stories The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, has sent warm greetings to heads of Sports Federations and Associations on the season of Christmas and New Year and promised more transformation in the coming year.



According to Mr. Nunoo Mensah, who is also President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), the celebration of Christmas was necessary and a time to reflect on the past and plan for a better future.



He noted that it was great honour to wish love to families and Ghanaians in general for successful celebrations.



He described 2017 as a good year and a bright start for Olympic activities, adding, his nine months as President has brought massive transformation and it is just the beginning of greater things to come.



Mr. Nunoo Mensah who spoke to ghanaolympic.org on Christmas Day said, “We are praying to have a better year ahead, that our sportsmen shall win gold medals.”



"I feel so proud to be working with such dedicated and committed colleagues, friend and brothers. May the Almighty God grant you peace, favour and strength ”



The GOC is the body empowered to undertake all international sports programmes on behalf of the Republic of Ghana, with over 40 sports Federations and Associations under the GOC umbrella.



Within 9 months in office the GOC led by the enterprising Ben Nunoo Mensah who was honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as Best Federation Chairman / President has created very cordial relations with the media as he has attached sports journalist to various Federations for easy promotion and publicity.



He has also led the restoration of the land site at Amasaman earmarked for the construction of an Olympic facility and plans are advanced with architectural drawings for an ultra-modern facility for kids and the youth.



Mr. Nunoo Mensah, the GOC has awarded all the Federations some good amount for their programmes, events and other activities. The Olympic Federations had $150,000 with the non-Olympic Associations getting between $5,000 and GHC 5,000.



The GOC President was instrumental in granting five sportsmen and a lady $5,000 for their preparations towards the Commonwealth Games scheduled for Australia in 2018.